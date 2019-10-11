Nampally Court reserves orders in TV9 ex-CEO Ravi Prakash case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nampally court has reserved orders on Banjara Hills police petition seeking custody of TV9 former CEO Ravi Prakash and also his bail plea to Friday.

The court after hearing arguments of both the counsels regarding the petitions reserved its orders to Friday. The Banjara Hills police sought 10 days of police custody of Prakash for questioning him in connection with the `18 crore fund transfer case. Police further stated that the investigation officer needs to get more details in connection with the case.