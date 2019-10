Senior Congress leader Madati Narasimha Reddy dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former minister Madati Narasimha Reddy passed away after a brief illness, at a private hospital in Hyderabad late Wednesday night. He was 85. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over Narasimha Reddy’s death.

In a message condoling the leader’s death, the chief minister recalled the services of Narasimha Reddy as a minister, MLA and a ZP chairperson. He conveyed deep condolences to Madati’s family members. The Chief Minister also instructed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to make arrangements to according a State funeral for the former minister. Narasimha Reddy had served as a minister in Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy’s Cabinets.