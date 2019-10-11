Home States Telangana

Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters

With nearly 48,000 employees boycotting duty and state-run buses staying off roads, the RTC on Thursday said alternative arrangements were made to run buses from its own fleet and hire buses.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Members of TSRTC Unions demonstrated a protest on TSRTC Seventh day strike at JBS Bust station in Hyderabad on Friday.

Members of TSRTC Unions demonstrated a protest on TSRTC Seventh day strike at JBS Bust station in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The indefinite strike by unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continued for the seventh day on Friday even as the agitating employees metvarious political parties to muster support for their stir.

With nearly 48,000 employees boycotting duty and state-run buses staying off roads, the RTC on Thursday said alternative arrangements were made to run buses from its own fleet and hire buses.

Around 11,000 vehicles, including buses, were being operated.

TSRTC joint action committee convenor Ashwathama Reddy and Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram met Telangana BJP president K Laxman and sought the partys support.

BJPs chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao alleged that the government has stopped treatment for the agitating employees and their families in the RTC Hospital.

The Telangana High Court had, on Thursday, posted to October 15 the hearing of a petition that sought to declare the strike as illegal.

The government had also submitted before the court a report informing it about the alternative arrangements having been taken.

On Wednesday, Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar had warned of stringent action against private bus operators who overcharge passengers.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said the RTC staff had 'dismissed' themselves on their own, as they did not report for the duty before the deadline on October 5.

Telangana Mazdoor Union president E Ashwathama Reddy said the strike would continue and he condemned the government's attitude.

Different employees and workers unions of TSRTC had begun an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call given by the JAC of TSRTC, demanding merger of the RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, among others.

Taking a tough stand on the strike, the Chief Minister had made it clear that under no circumstances the RTC would be merged into the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana bus strike RTC bus strike Telangana TSRTC bus strike
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp