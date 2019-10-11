TNIE report impact: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urges parents to feed kids traditional food, not junk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a TNIE report on a survey that found 25% of children to be obese, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday asked parents to stop feeding their wards junk food and opt for traditional dishes instead. “I came across a report that 25% of kids in Telangana are obese. This is a matter of concern. My request to mothers is to stop serving pizzas and burgers and give children traditional foods of Telangana,” she said.

The report, published in The New Indian Express on Thursday, cited a study researchers from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences conducted on an affluent private school in Hyderabad. They found that 25% of children (aged 9-15 years) were obese, and around 36% were overweight.

“Nowadays, we see children bringing burgers and other junk food in their lunch boxes. Parents should stop this and serve them healthy, homely food,” the governor said.