Home States Telangana

TNIE report impact: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urges parents to feed kids traditional food, not junk

My request to mothers is to stop serving pizzas and burgers and give children traditional foods of Telangana,” she said.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana's new Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a TNIE report on a survey that found 25% of children to be obese, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday asked parents to stop feeding their wards junk food and opt for traditional dishes instead. “I came across a report that 25% of kids in Telangana are obese. This is a matter of concern. My request to mothers is to stop serving pizzas and burgers and give children traditional foods of Telangana,” she said.

The report, published in The New Indian Express on Thursday, cited a study researchers from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences conducted on an affluent private school in Hyderabad. They found that 25% of children (aged 9-15 years) were obese, and around 36% were overweight.

“Nowadays, we see children bringing burgers and other junk food in their lunch boxes. Parents should stop this and serve them healthy, homely food,” the governor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Telangana Governor obesity Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp