Man gets lifer for killing mother, child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily wage labourer, who was accused of killing his mother and daughter in June 2018 at Kadthal in Rangareddy district, was convicted on Friday. The court sentenced Siddigari Narasimha for life term imprisonment and imposed a fine of `10,000.On June 14, 2018, Narasimha’s mother and daughter were found dead in a pool of blood at their home. As he was already accused of forcing his wife to commit suicide for dowry, he was the prime suspect in the case.