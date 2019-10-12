No differences with Uttam Reddy, but in race for TPCC top post: Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Controversial Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday declared that he is in the race for the TPCC president’s post. Speaking to the media here, Venkat Reddy said: “I am a senior leader in the party and only I am eligible to be the TPCC president.”

However, he clarified that there are no differences between him and the present TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Speaking about the bypoll for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat, he said that all the Congress leaders are working collectively to win the segment, where Uttam’s wife Padmavathi is the grand old party’s candidate.

“The TRS leadership is afraid that it will not be successful in its attempt to win the Huzurnagar seat. That’s why it is sending the MLAs and the ministers to every mandal and the ZPTC members to every village,” he said. “The Huzurnagar constituency was developed only during Uttam Kumar Reddy’s tenure. Due to his efforts a bridge was constructed on Krishna river at a cost of `50 crore. But the TRS government failed to sanction `50 lakh for the construction of the approach road to the bridge.”

Expressing confidence that the Congress candidate will win the seat with 30,000 to 40,000 votes majority, he said: “After the Huzurnagar bypoll, I will launch agitations demanding the government to complete all the pending projects. The State government has failed to allot funds to the Srisailam left bank tunnel and Brahmana Vellemla projects.”“Congress’ victory in Huzurnagar will change the political scenario in the State,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing strike by the TSRTC employees, he alleged that the decisions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has resulting in the corporation incurring losses and added: “KCR is acting like a dictator. He is provoking the RTC employees with various comments. Strike is the constitutional right of the employees.”

Venkat Reddy also alleged that the chief minister has leased the RTC depots’ petrol bunks to his relatives.