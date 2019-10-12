Telangana legal fraternity bids farewell to Justice PV Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, senior judge of Telangana High Court, on Friday said that he would not forget the love, affection and regard shown towards him by the members of legal fraternity from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, particularly the senior advocates soon after coming to know about his transfer as judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. As per the notification issued recently by the ministry of law and justice, Justice Sanjay was directed to assume charge of his new office on or before October 17.

Addressing a gathering at the full court farewell ceremony in the first court hall on the high court premises, Justice Sanjay Kumar said that the events which have turned up recently have given the greatest gift of his life. “If it is not for this transfer, I would have never known the extent of love, affection and regard you all have for me. I thank you all from the core of my heart. I shall endeavour to live by the ideals and virtues imbibed in me by my parents and our justice delivery system. On this occasion, I thank Justice GS Singhvi, Justice Bilal Nazki and Justice Meena Kumari, and the collegium that made me a judge a decade ago,” he said.

Later in the day, the members of Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association felicitated him at a function held in the association hall.