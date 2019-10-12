Water release from Krishna river delayed 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana and Andhra Pradesh submitted their indents for the usage of Krishna water up to November, the water released order was not issued on Friday, due to the delay on part of the AP Irrigation officials in furnishing the information on water utilisation.

“In view of the indents placed by both the States, a meeting was conducted on Thursday by KRMB to reconcile water utilisation data up to October 4. However, the AP officials furnished the water utilisation data only up to September 18. They stated that they would send the water utilisation data up to October 4 by Friday and the same is awaited,” KRMB superintending engineer RV Prakash said.