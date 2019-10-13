BJP, Congress in secret pact for Huzurnagar bypoll: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the BJP was working together with the Congress, albeit in an indirect manner, for the Huzurnagar byelection.

In a teleconference with party activists of Huzurnagar on Saturday, Rama Rao alleged that the saffron party leaders were working with the Congress in a clandestine manner because they had recognised that they would not get any support in Huzurnagar.

Rama Rao called upon the TRS activists to expose the “secret pact” between the Congress and the BJP for the Huzurnagar polls.

“The true strength of the BJP will be known after the Huzurnagar polls,” the TRS working president said, adding that it would be a great relief for the BJP if its candidate got any deposit in the bypoll.

The TRS leader, however, cautioned fellow party activists that there were symbols akin to their ‘Car’ this time too in Huzurnagar polls. “In 2018 Assembly polls, the TRS candidate lost with a slender margin because of a truck symbol. This time too, some symbols that look like a car have been allotted to Independent candidates,” he said, and asked the party in-charges in the area to create awareness among the people regarding their symbol using dummy EVMs.

Further citing own survey to claim that 50 per cent voters in Huzurnagar were in support of TRS, he said that they had received a tremendous response from all sections of people.

“Our internal surveys indicate a favourable situation to the TRS candidate,” Rama Rao added.

“Huzurnagar can achieve development if a TRS candidate wins. TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had assured voters that he would bring funds from the Central government and develop Huzurnagar. But the Congress is not in power at the Centre. The development of Huzurnagar will be halted, if the Congress candidate is elected,” he said.