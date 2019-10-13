Home States Telangana

BJP, Congress in secret pact for Huzurnagar bypoll: KTR

Rama Rao called upon the TRS activists to expose the “secret pact” between the Congress and the BJP for the Huzurnagar polls.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the BJP was working together with the Congress, albeit in an indirect manner, for the Huzurnagar byelection.

In a teleconference with party activists of Huzurnagar on Saturday, Rama Rao alleged that the saffron party leaders were working with the Congress in a clandestine manner because they had recognised that they would not get any support in Huzurnagar. 

Rama Rao called upon the TRS activists to expose the “secret pact” between the Congress and the BJP for the Huzurnagar polls.

“The true strength of the BJP will be known after the Huzurnagar polls,” the TRS working president said, adding that it would be a great relief for the BJP if its candidate got any deposit in the bypoll.

The TRS leader, however, cautioned fellow party activists that there were symbols akin to their ‘Car’ this time too in Huzurnagar polls. “In 2018 Assembly polls, the TRS candidate lost with a slender margin because of a truck symbol. This time too, some symbols that look like a car have been allotted to Independent candidates,” he said, and asked the party in-charges in the area to create awareness among the people regarding their symbol using dummy EVMs.

Further citing own survey to claim that 50 per cent voters in Huzurnagar were in support of TRS, he said that they had received a tremendous response from all sections of people.

“Our internal surveys indicate a favourable situation to the TRS candidate,” Rama Rao added.

“Huzurnagar can achieve development if a TRS candidate wins. TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had assured voters that he would bring funds from the Central government and develop Huzurnagar. But the Congress is not in power at the Centre. The development of Huzurnagar will be halted, if the Congress candidate is elected,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Huzurnagar polls Huzurnagar elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp