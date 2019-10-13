Home States Telangana

Come back to Telangana, join our workforce: KCR urges Gulf migrants

The CM said that many people from Telangana had migrated to Gulf countries to earn enough money so they can look after their families.

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon be touring the Gulf countries, in order to urge Telanganites there to come back to their native State and make a living here. Rao said that those returning from the Gulf would be trained at the National Academy of Construction (NAC).

“The situation in Telangana is not what it used to be in the past. There are ample opportunities now in Hyderabad. Several construction projects are coming up there. However, since the required workforce is not available here, workers are being employed from other States,” Rao said.

“Once Telanganites return from the Gulf, they will be trained at the NAC, and the government will provide employment to them,” he stated, adding that the government would talk to builders and realtors regarding the employment of Gulf-returnees in the local construction sector.

The CM said that many people from Telangana had migrated to Gulf countries to earn enough money so they can look after their families. “But they are facing a lot of hardships there. Now that there are ample opportunities back home, they should return,” he said.

He further announced that he was going to the Gulf to personally explain this to the Telanganites there. 

A delegation will visit Kerala to study its NRI policy. The Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs had recently started efforts to streamline the rehabilitation and reintegration of Gulf-returnees into the society.

