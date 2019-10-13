Home States Telangana

Poor connectivity hurts Ramalayam’s income

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Poor connectivity has been hurting the monetary prospects of the Ramalayam temple in Bhadrachalam.

While the incomes of Vemulawada and Yadadri temples rose up considerably in the last 25 years, that of Ramalayam has seen a negligible rise.

One major reason is the lack of connectivity by rail and air considering the temple is surrounded by forests of Maharashtra and Chattisgarh on two sides and the River Godavari on the third.

The only sources of income for the temple are puja fee and hundi collection only.

The 400-year-old temple is also known as the Ayodhya of South, after the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Many rulers have visited the ancient shrine over the years and made promises to improve connectivity for the devotees, but all in vain.

Efforts to construct a railway line upto Bhadrachalam and an airport at Kothagudem are both yet to materialise. 

Speaking to Express, the temple EO T Ramesh Babu said that at present 2,000 to 3,000 devotees visit the temple every day.

Temple needs to develop and have master plan implemented. He also said that if rail and air connectivities are provided, devotee rush is bound to rise.

According to official sources, Vemulawada temple’s income is Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore, that of Yadadri temple is Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore which is expected to increase up to Rs 100 crore once ongoing works are completed. While the Ramalayam temple’s income is Rs 22 crore only.

According to senior temple officials, one reason for this variation is that both the Vemulawada and Yadadri temples have good rail connectivity and both of them are closer to Hyderabad which has an international airport.

