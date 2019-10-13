Home States Telangana

Temple in Telangana's Karimnagar turns hub for boozers

Huge tree shades and temporary tin structures present on its premises have become regular hangout spots for consuming alcohol and ganja.

KARIMNAGAR: The four-acre grounds of the Sri Gidde Perumandla Swamy temple in Karimnagar has turned into a hub for boozers.

Lack of maintenance by temple authorities and poor patrolling by police has ensured that the miscreants have no fear of consequences of their actions. 

Speaking to Express, temple chairman Ganagani Satyanarayana Goud said, “We ha0e complained to the police many times to keep a check on the boozers. The grounds are so dirty every morning with broken beer bottles and leftover eatables. Women are afraid to walk alone in the area and people who used to come for a morning walk have also stopped now.”

Apart from alcohol, the police has also caught some youngsters consuming marijuana on the premises a few days back. 

The ancient temple is known as ‘Telangana Kanipaka Ganapati’ and plays host to the massive jataras during Sankranti and Dasara every year.

Devotees and locals are afraid that such practices are a threat to the sanctity of the location and request the temple authorities for immediate action.

They have also demanded for regular patrolling from the police. 
 

