Week-long stir planned, Telangana bandh on October 19

Published: 13th October 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

An RTC bus damaged by agitators in Khammam on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the TSRTC employees’ strike entered the eighth day, the TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is spearheading the protests, decided to observe a state bandh on October 19.

It would be the culmination of a week-long protest announced by the JAC, which also decided to organise agitations at depots to highlight their concerns more effectively.

These decisions were taken at an all-party meeting at Sundrayya Vingnana Kendram on Saturday.

The week-long agitation will begin on October 13 with a state-wide Vanta Varpu programme, in which all trade unions, along with political parties, would participate.

On October 14, central trade unions will organise a protest at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and state unions, students’ unions and political parties would join in.

On October 15, rasta roko would be organised across the state, and on October 16, students’ unions would take out a rally.

Meanwhile, two RTC employees attempted suicide in Khammam on Saturday. One of them suffered over 90% burns and was brought to Hyderabad for treatment in a critical condition.

While directing officials to restore 100 per cent bus services by October 21, the chief minister asked them to utilise the services of retired RTC drivers, the police and those experienced in driving heavy vehicles. “Officials should work day and night to restore 100 per cent bus services at any cost,” he said.

Rao also reiterated that the government would not recognise the “illegal” and “unlawful” strike under any circumstances.

There was no question of having talks with those on strike, he asserted. “The employees went on strike on their own.

Come what may, they will not be taken back,” the chief minister said and directed officials to pay the salaries for September to those RTC employees who were not participating in the strike.

‘Unions are irresponsible’

The chief minister said the workers blindly believed union leaders, abstained from work, and lost their jobs voluntarily.

“Nobody dismissed anyone. For the first time, supervisors too were dragged into the strike. Union leaders acted with utter irresponsibility and became a reason for 48,000 employees losing their jobs,” Rao said.

He also spoke to Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy and directed him to increase the security at all RTC depots and bus stands.

“Set up CCTV cameras at every point. Arrest those indulging in unlawful activities and violence, and those trying to stop the buses,” he told the DGP.

