CM KCR’s arrogance drove TSRTC driver to suicide, says Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing K Chandrasekhar Rao as the most irresponsible and insensitive chief minister, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the former’s arrogance drove RTC driver Srinivas Reddy to suicide.

Addressing a series of corner meetings in Mattampally mandal as part of campaign for Huzurnagar byelections on Sunday, Uttam strongly condemned the attitude and approach of the chief minister in dealing with the RTC strike. “It was KCR’s cruelty and dictatorial attitude that instilled fear of insecurity and helplessness among employees consequently. One driver committed while four others died of heart attack. Instead of being sympathetic, KCR is maintaining adamant attitude just to satisfy his false ego.

This behaviour is not good for Telangana State.”

He said that the TRS government did not respond when the RTC unions served the strike notice as per rules and made no efforts to meet their justified demands. When the RTC employees went on strike, the chief minister reacted in an insane manner and announced dismissal of more than 48,000 employees in a single stroke. He also stopped the previous month salaries of the employees and also denied them treatment at RTC Hospital, he said. Uttam also ridiculed the TRS ministers for blaming the opposition parties for the RTC strike. He said that the chief minister is not willing to meet or discuss with the RTC employees to resolve their problems and the ministers are not authorised to take a decision.

“This is a democracy where every citizen has rights and must be treated with respect and dignity. The chief minister and his team are insulting the RTC employees with their rude statements every day and they simply want the RTC employees to surrender unconditionally,” he said. Announcing full support to the RTC employees, he also appealed to them not to resort to any extreme step.