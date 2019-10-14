KCR may address public in Huzurnagar on October 18

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: With the Huzurnagar byelection just round the corner, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to address a public meeting in the Assembly constituency on October 18. However, his visit has not been confirmed by the pink party.

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll campaigning is permitted only till October 19 and that means the political parties have just about a week to put on a good show, to convince the voters to support their respective candidates.

The mainstream parties, including the TRS, BJP, Congress and TDP, have planned public meetings and roadshows with top leaders as well as the celebrities across the constituency.

According to sources, the TRS leaders in the constituency are in talks with party’s working president KT Rama Rao to invite CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for a public meeting in the constituency.

TRS leaders wary

Some of the TRS leaders, however, are wary of having Chandrasekhar Rao address the public meeting in Huzurnagar in view of the ongoing TSRTC strike. With an RTC employee in Khammam having committed suicide and another from Warangal having attempted suicide, KCR’s meeting would most likely draw flak from all quarters, according to sources in the party. There are also possibilities of violence breaking out during the meeting, they said.

The RTC strike has also become a ‘weapon’ for other political parties, especially the Congress and the BJP, in weakening TRS in the byelection.

Cong meetings

The Congress party, meanwhile, has arranged public meetings and roadshows with party leaders Revanth Reddy and Vijayashanthi on October 17 and 18 in various parts of the constituency. Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will campaign for the BJP’s candidate on October 16 or the 17 in Huzurnagar. TDP MLA and movie star N Balakrishna is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow this week.

CPI to decide on support to trs tomorrow

Adilabad: Before the TSRTC employees launched their strike, the CPI has decided to support the ruling TRS party’s candidate in the upcoming byelection for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat. However, the government’s decision to terminate the services of all the striking RTC employees has completely changed the scenario, forcing the CPI to reconsider their decision to support the TRS. The CPI, according to its State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, will hold a meeting in Hyderabad on Monday to discuss the RTC strike issue and also decide whether to support the TRS or not in the bypoll.

