New Zealand MP to promote Sircilla sarees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian-born-New Zealand parliamentarian Priyanca Radhakrishnan is now set to promote Sircilla sarees, as she was impressed with a saree made by a Sircilla weaver. Priyanca, a Malayali, had participated in the Bathukamma celebrations organised by the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

“She was impressed with a saree made by Hari Prasad and had agreed to promote the handloom clothes,” said Brand Telangana founder Sunitha Vijay.

“It was an absolute pleasure playing Bathukamma with women here in New Zealand,” she said, adding that the saree she was wearing was from a weaver in Sircilla. “The Telangana State’s vision of sharing its culture with the world is beautiful. These sarees are being distributed in the State for low-income families, and to support the weavers,” she said.