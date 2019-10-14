Home States Telangana

October rains above normal across Telangana

Even as the monsoon has begun to withdraw from other parts of the country, it continues to be normal in Telangana.

Published: 14th October 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Water logging due to Heavy rains in Hyderabad. (A Suresh Kumar|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the monsoon has begun to withdraw from other parts of the country, it continues to be normal in Telangana. The State, on an average, has already recorded 12 per cent above normal rains in October, receiving 57.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 51.6 mm. However, some places, including Hyderabad, have received rainfall much above the normal value. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal rainfall for the entire month of October for Hyderabad is 95.6 mm. However, within just two weeks of the start of the month (till Sunday), the city recorded 125 mm rainfall — around 74 mm above the normal value — taking a toll on its stormwater drainage infrastructure.

