AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Rajnath Singh over Rafale shashtra puja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the Rafale ‘shashtra puja’ row. During a public meeting in Mumbai, Owais said: “He (Rajnath) keeps lemon for prayers while we use it to make sherbet and to serve it to others.”

Owaisi is in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections in the State, which are scheduled for October 21.

On October 9, the Rafale aircraft was handed over to the Indian Air Force. During the ceremony, Singh had performed ‘shashtra puja’ and marked it with an ‘Om’.

The Opposition had slammed the Centre and Rajnath for giving a religious spin to the ceremony. Earlier during a public meeting in Nanded, Owaisi had made similar comments.

“If I buy a new car or a new motorcycle, or open a welding shop, I make lemon juice for others. You crush lemons, we drink lemon juice,” he had said.