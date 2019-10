By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 23-year-old man was lynched by a group of people on suspicion of idol lifting in Dharmaram village in Nizamabad on Tuesday morning.



The villagers beat him up and then handed him over to police who rushed him to government general hospital in Nizamabad. But the victim, G Gandhar, died while undergoing treatment.



The police have registered a case of murder and so far no arrests have been made. The deceased, originally from Arsapally, used to work as a construction labourer.