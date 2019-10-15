Monsoon begins to withdraw from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon has begun its withdrawal from the State on Monday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD said that the monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of northern Telangana on Monday and conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from other parts of south India over the next two days.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places across the State on Wednesday and Thursday. At other places, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, are expected to occur. This month, the State has recorded 58.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 53.3 mm.