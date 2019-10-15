Home States Telangana

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport blames TSRTC strike for long queues at bus, cab terminals

Incidentally, Twitter too has been filled with complaints of non-availability of Pushpak buses.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Pushpak bus

Pushpak bus (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It's not just Hyderabadis who’re affected by the RTC strike; people visiting the city from across the country also seem to have been inconvenienced by the crisis. With the TSRTC Pushpak bus stop at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport witnessing long queues every day, confusion with regard to tickets and availability of buses are driving tourists crazy. Passengers are also miffed by the long waits for private cabs via the multiple cab aggregators at the airport.

Incidentally, Twitter too has been filled with complaints of non-availability of Pushpak buses. While RGIA’s official handle has been consistently pointing fingers at the RTC strike, TSRTC officials claimed that the Pushpak buses have always been operated by private drivers, and therefore, their services should not have been affected.

As Rashmi Bansal, a teacher from Bengaluru visiting the city for the first time, waited at the Pushpak pick up point for over 30 minutes. She said, “I was told by my point of contact in Hyderabad that it was very easy and economical to use the Pushpak service. However, I still have not figured out how to get the tickets as the airport employees keep sending me from one stall to another.” To similar complaints made by many other passengers on Twitter, RGIA responded that the delay and confusion was caused by the TSRTC strike.

One of the tweets from the RGIA’s official Twitter handle to a passenger read as follows, “Hi Susmito! Yes, we do have Pushpak bus service operational from Uppal to RGIA. However, due to the ongoing strike, there could be a change in frequency and schedule. We request you to please refer to the link - https://bit.ly/33pzoNX for more information. Thank you (sic).”

However, speaking to Express, J Devadanam, Regional Manager at the TSRTC Kukatpally Bus Depot said, “The entire fleet of 40 Pushpak buses are functional and could not have been affected by the strike as the buses are operated by private drivers.”

He added: “We are surely short on manpower and these drivers have been forced to work as conductors as well. This may have led to a slight delay in the turnaround time, but nothing substantial to disrupt the services altogether.”

RTC JAC seeks Guv’s intervention
Hyderabad: The TSRTC JAC on Monday met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to submit a memorandum of demands and requested for her intervention on the issue of ongoing state-wide RTC strike. Convenor Ashwathama Reddy, along with other major leaders of the JAC, handed over the document to the Governor. This is the third delegation of RTC employees to meet the governor until the tenth day of RTC strike. The leaders informed the governor that they had been on a strike since October 5 and one of the main reasons for the same was non- implementation of pay revision due to the employees

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabadis TSRTC strike TSRTC Pushpak bus stop Rajiv Gandhi International Airport TSRTC officials Pushpak buses
India Matters
Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee won the 2019 Nobel for Economics. (Photo | Twitter)
Indian economy on a shaky ground: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
The NCERT has listed do's and dont's on how assessment should be carried out and reported in pre-schools (File Photo)
NCERT bans written or oral tests for pre-school children
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Rythu Bharosa on October 15
For representational purposes
Karnataka to come up with standard of procedure to deal with POCSO cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp