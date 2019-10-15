Telangana government agrees to have electronic toll gates on all highways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government agreed in principle to the Central government’s proposal to have electronic toll gates on all the highways by December end. Transport Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy conveyed this to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a meeting held in Delhi on Monday.

The Central government at some places introduced FASTag, a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. As per the Centre’s proposal all the highways should have the electronic toll gates by December end.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao agreed for this,” Prasanth Reddy told the Union Minister. However, the Centre wanted the States to bear 50 per cent of the cost for switching from the conventional to electronic toll collection.“Around Rs 20 lakh is needed for each lane on highways to make the shift. The electronic system would bring transparency in toll collections,” Prasanth Reddy said.

Regional Ring Road

Prasanth Reddy also requested Gadkari to sanction the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad. The State government would bear 50 per cent of land acquisition cost for the RRR, Reddy said. The RRR would be helpful to the highway network, Reddy told Gadkari.

Recalling that the Centre sanctioned an additional 3,150 km length national highways to the State, of which 1,380 km was given the numbering, Prasanth Reddy urged Gadkari to give numbering to the remaining national highways too.

The works on new highways, which were given numbering, should be started immediately, Prasanth Reddy demanded the Central government. He also urged the Union minister to increase the national highways maintenance funds earmarked in the Union Budget from Rs 270 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.