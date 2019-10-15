Telangana High Court asks Telangana government, state information commission to file counter in PIL for Online RTI portal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government and its information commission to file counter affidavits in the PIL seeking to upload 17 items data of all the public authorities on RTI website as mandated under the Right to Information Act, 2005, and to create web portal for filing of RTI applications to the public authorities, appeals, payment of fee and so on.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Thandava Yogesh, advocate from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, contending that the government was under obligation to provide facility of online filing of RTI applications electronically to the applicants in the State as per Section 6(1) of the RTI Act.

After hearing the case, the bench directed the respondents - State chief secretary and deputy secretary to State Information Commission to file counter affidavits on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.