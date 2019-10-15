Home States Telangana

 Telangana' tomatoes high demand in North after rains

Pest attacks in several parts of Andhra Pradesh caused farmers to lose their tomato yields. Compared to them, farmers in Adilabad had better conditions for cultivation.

Farmers ready their tomato produce for exports near Thosham village(Photo |EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Over the last five days, tomato cultivation has taken off in Indervelli, Gudithanoor, Echoda, Bazarathnoor and Utnoor mandals of erstwhile Adilabad district owing to their high demand. Tomatoes cultivated in these regions are being transported to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, and other Northern states.

This increase can primarily be attributed to heavy rains prevailing in the Northern part of the country. Floods, coupled with pest attacks on crops, have brought down yields of vegetables, especially tomatoes, in these regions. Now, traders are purchasing tomatoes at Rs 500 to Rs 550 per carat (a box weighing 25 kg). Farmers in Adilabad are cultivating the fruit across 20,000 hectares. B Niteesh, a tomato farmer from Indervelli mandal said, “Over the last five days, the prices of tomatoes have gone up. Earlier we use to sell one carat of tomatoes at Rs 300. Now, it has increased to Rs 500 to Rs 550 per carat.” He added that the traders themselves were visiting their fields and enabling the fruit’s exports to New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Niteesh said that they were receiving good yields and was positive that they would get profits if the prices continued to remain the same. He invested about Rs 1.50 lakh for three acres of tomato. The local markets too are selling tomatoes at higher prices. Ramnaresh, a farmer from Adilabad town, said that the fruit was being sold at Rs 30 per kg. “Usually, after the Dasara festival, the prices of tomatoes decrease. But this time, it has increased,” he said. Speaking to Express, Horticulture Officer (technician) G Srinivas Reddy said that in the last five days, as much as 1,000 tonnes of tomatoes have been transported to Northern states as well as Andhra Pradesh (200 tonnes being transported every day). The State has been regularly exporting tomatoes to Nagpur; this year, the exports have substantially increased.

