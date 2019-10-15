TPCC chief Uttam Reddy asks Election Commission to prevent TRS from bribing voters in Huzurnagar bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the TRS of misusing the official machinery and distributing cash and liquor among the voters ahead of the Huzurnagar bypoll, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stringent measures to prevent the use of liquor and cash by ruling party to lure voters.

Addressing a meeting in Hanumanthagudem village of Mattampally mandal on Monday, Uttam alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had deployed more than 700 TRS leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and chairpersons of the corporations in the constituency to influence the voters.

Besides distributing huge cash and liquor among the voters, the TRS leaders are also misusing the police force to harass the local Congress workers, he stated.

“Despite all illegal and unconstitutional efforts, the TRS will face defeat as people of Huzurnagar would neither get lured nor terrorised by such tactics,” he said. The TPCC chief claimed that the victory of Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy in Huzurnagar byelections is certain as people have already made up their mind to support her.

TJS support

Meanwhile, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram, who campaigned for the Congress candidate on Monday, stated that the bypoll was a great opportunity to make the State government act in a responsible and accountable manner.

“If the TRS party wins the Huzurnagar seat then the chief minister might create an impression that people are happy with the performance of his government. Entire opposition would lose its relevance and also existence if the TRS wins the bypoll. Hence, we need to defeat the pink party at any cost to save democracy,” he said.

“The TRS defeat in Huzurnagar is the only option left for the people to pressurise the KCR government to fulfil all the electoral promises.”

The TJS chief said that the victory of Congress would force KCR to wake up from the slumber. “That will put an end to KCR’s dictatorial regime and play a major role in restoration of democracy,” he said.