Congress candidate in Huzurnagar bypoll N Padmavathi questions CM KCR's credibility

HUZURNAGAR: Congress candidate in Huzurnagar bypoll N Padmavathi alleged that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao lost his credibility. Taking time out of her hectic election campaign schedule, Padmavathi told Express said that the ongoing RTC strike will have an impact on the outcome of the bypoll. The people understood the attitude of the TRS government, she said.

Excerpts from the interview

There is a lot of goodwill among people owing to the development works taken up by Uttam Kumar Reddy in the past. Because of his development works, are voters expected to vote for his wife?

People should look at the Congress party. When Uttam Kumar Reddy was busy with the party affairs as TPCC chief, I used to visit Huzurnagar to look after the affairs here. Sonia Gandhi gave me the ticket not because I am the wife of Uttam Kumar Reddy. Sonia Gandhi wanted women’s representation in the Assembly. The developmental works taken up by Uttam Kumar Reddy would help me.

What is your appeal to the people?

Vote for protecting democratic values. Bring democracy back.

Mission Bhagiratha Scheme was not implemented in Mellacheruvu. Why?

We have good water resources there. Sufficient drinking water is available there. We didn’t need Mission Bhagiratha, which was forced by the TRS government.

How you are going to develop Huzurnagar, as an Opposition MLA, if you are elected?

As an Opposition, MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy took up Rs 3,500 crore worth developmental works. If I am elected, Uttam Kumar Reddy will bring Central funds to Nalgonda Lok Sabha segment. Huzurnagar Assembly is also part of Nalgonda Lok Sabha. There are several Central schemes. We will tap them and develop Huzurnagar.