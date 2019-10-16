KTR urges officials to come up with comprehensive action plans for all new municipalities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a cue from the 30-day action plan in gram panchayats across the State, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged officials to come up with a comprehensive sanitation plan, green action plan and a water usage plan within a week for all new municipalities. During a video conference with district collectors, KTR also asked the collectors to provide information on the process of collection of waste material, recycling, and so on in the plan.

KT instructed the collectors to identify locations for dump yards, faecal sludge treatment plants, compost centres, dry resource collection centres, and sewage treatment plants in the new municipalities. KTR emphasised that special attention should be paid to collecting door-to-door wet and dry garbage. As part of town planning more toilets should be established in the municipalities, KTR said and added that municipal staff should also provided with insurance facilities.

He wanted collectors to replace street lights with LEDs in new municipalities and identify sites to develop urban lung spaces. Green Action Plan should be prepared in accordance with the new municipal legislation and 10 per cent of the municipal budget is to be set aside to increase greenery in cities. MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA director TK Sridevi, and HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore also attended.