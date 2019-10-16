Telangana inks MoU with Nobel laureates’ lab, Jameel Abdul Latif - Poverty Action Lab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to improve the quality of education in State’s schools, the government has roped in the Jameel Abdul Latif - Poverty Action Lab (JPAL), founded by Nobel laureates Prof Abhijit Banerjee and Prof Esther Duflo.

The School Education Department of Telangana inked an MoU on Tuesday with JPAL and the Central Square Foundation, an Indian philanthropic foundation that works on school education, to set up a Project Management Unit and process the UDISE data of the last 10 to 13 years and look at aspects like how better services can be provided with the current spending practices. The initiative will also focus on using high-quality independent data on learning outcomes to target support to the districts and in the areas where it is needed the most.