Home States Telangana

Huzurnagar Assembly voters divided on TSRTC strike controversy

AS the indefinite strike by TSRTC employees continue, the voters of Huzurnagar Assembly segment are divided on the matter.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the indefinite strike by TSRTC employees continue, the voters of Huzurnagar Assembly segment are divided on the matter. It is understood that not all the voters are against the TRS government, even though they are finding it difficult to travel from one village to another. 

While a section of the voters blame the government for the RTC strike and the hardships they are suffering due to the lack of proper transportation in the last two weeks, there is yet another section that stands by the government in its decision.

“The government had doubled the salary of the RTC workers and other government employees. They had not even asked for it at the time. But the chief minister still gave them a hefty hike,” said Raju, a van driver in Huzurnagar. He was recalling the 43 per cent fitment given to the RTC and government employees, back in 2015. 
However, several other passengers are cursing the government for not ending the strike. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC employees Huzurnagar Assembly TSRTC strike tsrtc workers
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp