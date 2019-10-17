Huzurnagar Assembly voters divided on TSRTC strike controversy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the indefinite strike by TSRTC employees continue, the voters of Huzurnagar Assembly segment are divided on the matter. It is understood that not all the voters are against the TRS government, even though they are finding it difficult to travel from one village to another.

While a section of the voters blame the government for the RTC strike and the hardships they are suffering due to the lack of proper transportation in the last two weeks, there is yet another section that stands by the government in its decision.

“The government had doubled the salary of the RTC workers and other government employees. They had not even asked for it at the time. But the chief minister still gave them a hefty hike,” said Raju, a van driver in Huzurnagar. He was recalling the 43 per cent fitment given to the RTC and government employees, back in 2015.

However, several other passengers are cursing the government for not ending the strike.