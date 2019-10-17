IIT Hyderabad Researchers team up with KIIT Bhubaneshwar team to develop bio-bricks out of agriculture waste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad in collaboration with KIIT School of Architecture, Bhubaneshwar, have developed bricks from agricultural waste.

The innovative product will prove useful in two ways - processing agricultural waste into something useful,thus avoiding air pollution due to burning of the waste and availability of eco-friendly building materials.

The ‘bio-brick’ recently received a Special Recognition Trophy for sustainable housing at Rural Innovators Start-Up Conclave 2019 by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). While they are not as strong as burnt clay bricks for usage in load-bearing structures, they can be used in low-cost housing with combination of wooden or metal structural framework.