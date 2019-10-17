K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Huzurnagar cancelled due to inclement weather

Home States Telangana

The campaign for Huzurnagar by-election will come to an end on Saturday at 5 pm.

Published: 17th October 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to heavy rainfall, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's election meeting that was scheduled in Huzurnagar assembly segment on Thursday was cancelled.

As suggested by the Aviation Department, the scheduled meeting stood cancelled, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office. The aviation department did not give clearance to KCR's visit to Huzurnagar by helicopter. 

The campaign for Huzurnagar by-election will come to an end on Saturday at 5 pm. The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy as an MLA, following his election to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda. 

Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife Padmavathi is contesting on Congress ticket, while the ruling TRS renominated an NRI S Saidi Reddy.

TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Huzurnagar assembly polls
