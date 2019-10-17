Home States Telangana

Mahabubabad ryot tries to kill self over revenue officials' apathy

Published: 17th October 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:05 AM

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a shocking incident, a farmer attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself at the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Narsimhulapet of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday. It is learnt that he tried to take the extreme step over alleged injustice from the part of revenue officials, in rectifying the irregularities in documents related to the ownership of his land.

According to sources, Buddha Biksham, a resident of Padamati Gudem village, found out a while back that when information regarding his 11-acre land was registered and updated in the digital records of the Revenue Department, his name was replaced by someone else’s name without his knowledge. He made several visits to the revenue office and appealed to officers to rectify the mistake. 

However, officials apparently did not bother to address the issue despite multiple requests. Disheartened, Biksham reached the revenue office and attempted to hang himself to death. 

