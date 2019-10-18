Australia to fund WE-Hub’s accelerator programme

Home States Telangana

The programme also aims to strengthen Australia-India economic relationship in science and innovation.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and DFAT Chief Innovation Officer, Dr Sarah Pearson, along with the five women social entrepreneurs in Hyderabad on Thursday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WE-Hub, -- India’s first incubator for women -- an initiative by the Telangana government in collaboration with the Australian Consulate-General has chosen five women-led social entrepreneurs to support them through the WE-Hub’s ‘Community Slate’ Accelerator programme. 

The entrepreneurs will share around `15 lakh granted under the Consulate-General’s Direct Aid Programme (DAP). The five enterprises that were selected are Scale Up Consultants, Oorvi, Adiro Labs, Cellerite, and CabDost. 

Under this programme, the chosen start-ups will receive support to refine their business model and increase social impact. The programme will include imparting education, knowledge, and mentorship, helping them to scale their business. The conclusion of this programme will be to provide a demo platform to the enterprises to present their ventures on a “Demo Day” to potential investors.

“In Telangana, we have created multiple avenues for social innovation and with WE Hub’s partnership with the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai, we have created Community Slate to enable women-led social entrepreneurs to get the necessary ecosystem to support them,” said IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“We need more women leaders in our society. Through this programme we are helping women to create jobs for future high-growing sectors, in which more they can be involved,” said  Australian Department of Foreigh affairs and Trade (DFAT) Chief Innovation Officer Dr Sarah Pearson.

The programme also aims to strengthen Australia-India economic relationship in science and innovation.

