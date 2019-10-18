Home States Telangana

KTR reprimands Ballarpur Industries Limited management for delaying revival of pulp factory in Kamalapur

KT Rama Rao reprimanded the concerned authorities for the delay in the revival of Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) pulp factory in Kamalapur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KT Rama Rao reprimanded the concerned authorities for the delay in the revival of Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) pulp factory in Kamalapur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The minister held a review meeting with the BILT management regarding the same on Thursday.

Rama Rao warned the management that if it missed the new deadline, the reins of the company would be handed over to another organisation. He directed the company officials to expedite the revival process, while making the workers a part of it. BILT’s chief operating officer Nehar Agarwal, and chief general manager Harinarayan explained the revival procedures to the minister.

They informed him that a consultant’s report has been submitted to bankers for financial support. However, the minister asked officials why the works were moving at a snail’s pace despite government support.

