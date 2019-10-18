Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls Transport Minister to take stock of TSRTC strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that might kick up a controversy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and asked him to explain to her the arrangements made to ease the difficulty caused to commuters due to the TSRTC staff strike.

In response, Ajay Kumar sent Transport Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, who told her that more than 9,000 buses were being operated and tickets were being issued using Ticket Issuing Machines to prevent the collection of excess fare.

The governor asked Sharma to take all measures necessary to restore public transportation to normalcy since she was receiving representations on the travails of bus passengers.