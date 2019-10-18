Telangana sends 1,800 home guards to poll-bound Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has sent 1,800 home guards to Maharashtra on poll duty. The government has also decided to implement dry day 48 hours before the polling date, and at the time of counting, in the areas bordering Maharashtra.

The Assembly polls will be held in Maharashtra on October 21. In this regard, Chief Secretary SK Joshi participated in a video conference from Hyderabad on Thursday, The Chief Secretary said that all the security measures were in place at 14 check-posts on Maharashtra-Telangana border. CCTV cameras were installed at all these check-posts.