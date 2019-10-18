Home States Telangana

Workers file PIL seeking TSRTC-government merger

It sought the court to issue directions to the authorities to initiate negotiations with the stakeholders.

Published: 18th October 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses parked at the Barkatpura bus depot (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC Bahujana Karmika Union filed a petition in the High Court seeking direction to the State government and TSRTC management to take necessary steps to merge the corporation with the Telangana government along with its existing staff by adopting same procedure as was done with merger of APSRTC with Andhra Pradesh government and the modalities therein. 

The petitioners’ union, represented by its general secretary K Yadaiah, alleged that the State government with an intention to benefit the henchmen of ruling party leaders has decided to divide the TSRTC into three parts with 50 per cent bus holdings in TSRTC ownership, 30 per cent private hired buses and 20 per cent of the routes spared exclusively to private operators. 

It urged the court to issue directions to the authorities concerned of the State government and corporation to give priority to their demand of taking over the TSRTC by the government by way of merger and treat it as one of the government departments and extend all the benefits to the existing TSRTC employees and workers on par with the government staff. It sought the court to issue directions to the authorities to initiate negotiations with the stakeholders.

