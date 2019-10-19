All set for Telangana bandh on October 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to witness the first ever State wide bandh on Saturday since its formation in 2014, as all political parties, TNGOs, TGO unions, teachers and pensioners’ association, cab drivers’ union and 50,000 TSRTC workers will together cripple the State machinery to press for their demands.

With buses being off roads, and even the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee deciding to go on an indefinite strike, public transport is likely to take a severe hit on Saturday. Even Ola and Uber cab drivers in Hyderabad have extended support to the bandh and are also going on an indefinite strike from the same day to press for their demands to regularise the cab aggregator market.The bandh has also received support from other unions of state departments.

All leading parties including BJP, Congress, TJS, CPI, TDP, Jana Sena, MRPS have vouched support to the bandh and will hold rallies in support of RTC workers.

Govt to distance itself from issue?

Transport Secretary Sunil Sharma was closeted with officials and attended a review by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, where the latter took stock of the situation and discussed the way going forward. An impression gained ground that since the RTC has been asked to hold talks with the unions, the government might distance itself, leaving the issue with the management, as the principal demand by the unions - merger - is no longer a pre-condition for talks