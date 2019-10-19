Election Commission of India extends clectors verification programme up to November 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a revised schedule, extending the date of conducting Electors Verification Programme up to November 18 under Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls 2020 with reference to January 1, 2020 as qualifying date.

In this connection, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has informed the citizens of Hyderabad District to verify their voter details. The EVP and other pre-revision activities, including rationalisation of polling stations, has been extended up to November 18. Publication of Integrated draft electoral roll will be by November 25. Filling of claims and objections will begin between November 25 and December 24. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by January 10, 2020. Final publication of electoral rolls will be on January 20.