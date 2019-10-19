Mahbubnagar man who kidnapped baby at Secunderabad railway station held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man from Mahbubnagar, for allegedly kidnapping a toddler at the Secunderabad railway station. The baby was rescued and handed over to her parents.

According to the Government Railway Police, the accused Raju was inebriated at the railway station, when he noticed the baby girl sleeping along with her father, Dandu Suresh on the platform.He allegedly kidnapped her with the intent to make the child beg or sell her to someone at Tirupati of AP.

“The accused had taken her to Bandimet area. However, as the child was crying loudly, he abandoned her. The locals who spotted the crying child informed the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued her. She was later handed over to her parents,” the police said.