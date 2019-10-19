Home States Telangana

Scared of TSRTC workers, KCR cancelled his visit: Telangana Congress working president Revanth  Reddy

He was accompanied by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cancelled his public meeting in Huzurnagar because he was scared of TSRTC workers,” alleged Congress working president Revanth Reddy on Friday. The firebrand leader was addressing a gathering while touring the villages of Huzurnagar as part of the election campaign for the ensuing Huzurnagar Assembly byelection. He was accompanied by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir.

“The TRS government has been playing with the lives of 50,000 RTC employees,” he said, and called upon the voters of Huzurnagar to teach a lesson to the pink party. He pointed out that Huzurnagar constituency had witnessed tremendous development during Uttam Kumar Reddy’s tenure.

“However, the TRS leaders are spreading lies among the people. If a TRS MLA can assure development as the party claims then why is there no development in areas like Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda, Kodad and Suryapet?” he questioned. “Numerous citizens who fought hard for Telangana are unemployed now, and the government has failed to help them,” he added.

“People would not cast their votes for TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy as they are vexed with KCR’s rule. If Congress wins, it will be a warning to dictatorial rulers. So I appeal to the people to vote for Congress,” he said.

