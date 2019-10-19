Telangana bandh: TSRTC workers clash with police in Warangal

By ANI

PARAKALA (Telangana): A clash erupted between police and a group of TSRTC workers in Warangal district's Parakala town as protesters continued their 'state-wide' strike here on Saturday.

RTC workers, along with leaders from several parties gathered at the Parakala bus depot and tried to stop the buses from going on the roads. However, the police prevented them from halting the buses, which led to a minor clash between the two.

READ HERE | Open to negotiations, but bandh still on: TSRTC Joint Action Committee

The police have also detained several agitating leaders. Meanwhile, the RDO and MRO, and police are running the buses with tight protection.

The 'state-wide' bandh was called by the RTC employees and joint action committee (JAC) of various unions. It has been supported by all major opposition parties.

Protestors in Karimnagar obstruct a bus, deflate tyres and sloganeer on #TelanganaBandh @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/j7CKXwnEfD — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) October 19, 2019

The Gandhi Medical Hospital Doctors Association, the Cab Drivers' Association, State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee, Auto Drivers Associations, Telangana Lecturers Joint Action Committee, the Telangana Deputy Collectors Association, the Mala Mahanadu, the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi and All Trade Unions have also announced participation in the bandh.

After the Telangana High Court directed the State government to hold talks with the striking TSRTC unions from 10.30 am on Saturday, the TSRTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy said that the unions were open to negotiations. Rebuking the government for dragging the strike on for two weeks straight and forcing them to call a statewide bandh, the JAC convener said the government must abide by HC’s orders and initiate talks.

CPI(ML) state leader Pottu Rangarao's thumb cuts off when police attempt to detain him in Hyderabad. His thumb was caught between the police van door, leading for it to be severed. He asks- is this how you treat a person who fought for #Telangana#TSRTCStrike#TelanganaBandh pic.twitter.com/aEWdFDzhxZ — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) October 19, 2019

“The attitude of the government is fuelled by negligence. If they did not have an answer for the High Court, then how will they give us or the public response as to why they are not initiating talks? They are negligent and reckless not to answer the public who voted them to power,” said Raji Reddy, the co-convenor of RTC JAC.