Congress and TRS will not keep their promises: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Similarly, if TRS wins, one should not expect any development as the party leadership never keeps its promises, he said. 

Published: 20th October 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that voting for either Congress or TRS was not in the interest of the people of Huzurnagar, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy called upon people not to fall prey to the tactics of both the parties. “Voting for BJP will bring development to Huzurnagar,” he said.

Taking part in a roadshow on the last day of campaigning for Huzurnagar bypoll on Saturday, Kishan Reddy, who was campaigning for the first time in the segment, cautioned the people of Huzurnagar against Congress and TRS, as they would not keep their promises after the poll.

Kishan stated that though TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had been representing the constituency for over two decades, it had not witnessed any development. Similarly, if TRS wins, one should not expect any development as the party leadership never keeps its promises, he said. 

TAGS
Congress TRS Huzurnagar Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy Huzurnagar bypoll TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy
Comments

