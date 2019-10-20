Congress' in-charge for Telangana R. C. Khuntia calls for need to fortify party to keep peace alive in country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the prevailing political situation in the country, AICC State in-charge R. C. Khuntia stated that there was a need to strengthen Congress to maintain peace, harmony and democracy in the country.

Speaking after hoisting the party flag at Charminar on the occasion of the 29th Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day on Saturday, Khuntia stated that the atmosphere of hatred and intolerance prevailing in the country was a matter of concern. He said that in order to implement democracy, there was a need for Congress to get stronger. He recalled that former PM Rajiv Gandhi always worked towards maintaining peace. He appreciated Rajiv’s role in promoting technology and bringing amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act.

On the occasion, Khuntia also presented the Sadbhavana award to Dr A Gopal Krishna, freedom fighter, former superintendent of Osmania Hospital and prominent nephrologist. The programme was organised by Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee. The late Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the party flag at this venue and commenced his Sadbhavana Yatra in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, on this day in 1990.