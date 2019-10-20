Home States Telangana

Former IMS joint director attempts suicide in Chanchalguda Women’s Jail

Suicide, poison

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The former joint director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) of Warangal Dr K Padma, who is also an under-trial prisoner in Chanchalguda Women’s Jail in connection with the IMS fraud case, attempted suicide by consuming tablets inside the jail on Saturday. 

The under-trial prisoner was shifted to Osmania General Hospital  (OGH) for proper treatment and was kept in the emergency ward. 

According to officials from the Chanchalguda Women’s Jail, Padma had told the prison staff that she was depressed owing to her arrest and that she was unable to stay inside her prison cell. 

After offering her proper counselling, the staff gave Padma a few tablets as she was suffering from fever and headache. 

“Padma, who took a few tablets stating that she was suffering from severe fever and headache, had collected three more tablets from other under-trial prisoners. Later, she consumed a total of six tablets in an attempt to commit suicide inside the jail. The staff saw that she was unwell and got her to undergo a medical examination. For better treatment, she was shifted to the OGH. Her health condition is now stable,” women jail officials said. 

The former IMS joint director is one among the 16 accused persons who were arrested in connection with the irregularities in the purchase of medicine indents for the IMS department. Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are leading the investigation into the scam. 

