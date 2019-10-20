I was not dancing, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on viral video

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a video of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi went viral on social media, the Hyderabad MP clarified that he was not dancing in the video but was gesturing the electoral symbol of his party -- the flying kite.

A few days back, a small clip wherein Asaduddin Owaisi was recorded doing a rapid movement with his hands, which was assumed to be a dance. He was stepping down from a stage in Maharashtra after finishing his public rally, when the video was shot. The video also had a song ‘Miyan Bhai’ playing in the background, a Hyderabadi rap song, that fans of AIMIM like to equate with the Owaisi brothers.

“The electoral sign of our party is the kite. After every public rally, to remind the public of the logo, we do the action that one does when someone has to rapidly pull a flying kite. That is what I did,” Owaisi said.

“The problem is that someone added a song in that video and now the media is saying that I was dancing. I have always been far away from music, and I will remain so in the future,” Owaisi added.