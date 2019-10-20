KTR calls for green action plan in Sircilla

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister and Rajanna-Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao has proposed an action plan to make the district clean and green. As per the action plan, the authorities will carry out a special drive to construct soak pits in all houses. It is learnt that the officials will construct soak pits at nearly 90,000 houses in the district.

In this regard, the minister held a high-level review meeting with District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Panchyat Raj Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao and other officers concerned in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao urged the officials to give top priority to sanitation works in the villages. He also directed them to segregate wet and dry wastes while collecting them from houses.

The minister also directed the officials to carry out the action plan at the mandal-level, by considering mandals as the basic unit, so that all villages are benefitted by the programme.

He urged the mandal parishad development officers (MPDO) to take special interest in implementing the schemes. Rama Rao also urged the Panchayat Raj commissioner to carry out the sanitation programmes with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) officials.