Home States Telangana

‘Opposition harassed TRS leaders in guise of hustings’, alleges Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

The minister said that though Uttam had made allegations against TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, he had not been able to prove even one of these allegations so far.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged on Saturday that both Congress and BJP jointly harassed TRS leaders during the Huzurnagar bypoll campaign. “This was done with the support of election officials,” he said.

The minister was addressing the media after the election campaign for Huzurnagar bypoll concluded on Saturday.  

Jagadish Reddy urged the voters not to believe the false statements propagated by opposition parties. “There was no development in Huzurnagar constituency during Uttam Kumar Reddy’s tenure. The public had already taught a lesson to Uttam’s wife Padmavathi in the Kodad constituency recently. Congress is going to be defeated yet again in this byelection,” he said. 

The minister said that though Uttam had made allegations against TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, he had not been able to prove even one of these allegations so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy Congress BJP TRS Huzurnagar bypoll campaign Padmavathi Uttam Kumar Reddy S Saidi Reddy
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp