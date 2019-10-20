Home States Telangana

Six who went missing found dead in Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal

NDRF staff conducted search and rescue operations for over 10 hours and fished out the Scorpio and the six bodies from the canal.

Published: 20th October 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF staff, on Saturday, fish out the car that fell into Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal at Sri Rangapuram village of Nadigudem mandal on Friday

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: The six persons who had gone missing after the car they were travelling in got washed away in Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal at Sri Rangapuram village on Friday night were found dead after over 10 hours of search and rescue operations. 

The deceased persons have been identified as Abdhul Ajith, 45, Rajesh, 29, Santhosh Kumar, 23, Nagesh, 35, and Pavan Kumar, 23. They were all working at a private hospital located in the ECIL area of Secunderabad.

The group was travelling to Chakirala village in Suryapet to attend a friend’s wedding in a Scorpio. The vehicle plunged into the canal while they were returning to Secunderabad. They were washed away due to the heavy flow of water. 

