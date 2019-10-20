Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao seeks central assistance for Hyderabad pharma city

According to KTR, the project would be the first-of-its-kind featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, common facilities, including zero liquid discharge.

Published: 20th October 2019 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday requested the Central government to provide financial assistance to Hyderabad Pharma City.

Rama Rao has written to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard, said an official press release.

In the letter to Goyal, KTR, as Rama Rao is also known as, requested the Centre to provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,318 crore for the implementation of the external infrastructure linkages and Rs 2,100 crore for the project towards Phase-1 internal infrastructure development.

The Hyderabad Pharma City project has been integrated as a priority node of the proposed Hyderabad Warangal Industrial Corridor project and a feasibility study on it has also been completed as per the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) guidelines, the release said.

According to KTR, the project would be the first-of-its-kind featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, common facilities, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD)-based common effluent treatment plant (CETP), integrated solid waste management facility, district heating and cooling systems, logistic parks, global pharma university and regulatory facilitation cells among others.

The overall master planning for 19,333 acres, detailed master planning and detailed designs for the Phase-1 (8,400 acres) have been completed and as a major milestone in the development of the project, environmental clearance has been accorded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the release said.

Rama Rao said the Telangana government has constituted a SPV in the name of Hyderabad Pharma City Limited and the implementation of Phase-1 has been initiated.

You will be pleased to note that the project has received an overwhelming response from both domestic and global companies to set up manufacturing units, KTR, said in the letter.

Highlighting the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC), KTR further said the overall investment potential of the project is estimated to be around Rs 64,000 crore with employment generation of 5.6 lakh jobs.

Stating that the Pharma City promises to position India as the global manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals, KTR said, For a project of this nature and scale to succeed, it is imperative to have the strong support from the government of India.

"In the letter to Pradhan, KTR said the industrial units currently operating in the pharma sector were primarily using coal as their fuel for the generation of steam and in that context requested the Centre to provide natural gas allocation on preferential tariff basis and reliable supply for project operations.

KTR further said the Central government has recognised Hyderabad Pharma City project as a project of national importance and accorded in-principle approval as 'National Investment and Manufacturing Zone.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana Hyderabad Pharma City
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp